Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNOB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $163,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNOB stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,618. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

CNOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

