PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $48.37.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

