Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Pampa Energía stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $20.47.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.54 million. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

