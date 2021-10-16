Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pampa Energía (PAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.