Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Raised to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PXT has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.61.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.30. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.05 and a 52 week high of C$25.90.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$303.87 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 4.4899995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

