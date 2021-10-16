Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total value of $1,198,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $138,997.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $291.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $292.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. FBN Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,309,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in salesforce.com by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.