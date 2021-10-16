Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the September 15th total of 83,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PFDR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. 13,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,204. Pathfinder Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,870,000.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.