Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Compass Point cut their price target on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Paysafe will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 10.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at $192,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at $118,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

