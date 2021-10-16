PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares shot up 6.4% on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.72. 71,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,663,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

