PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $63.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PDC Energy traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $50.96, with a volume of 618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

