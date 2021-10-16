Penn Virginia Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price target on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.54. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1,619.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 103,040 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Penn Virginia by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Penn Virginia by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 237,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.