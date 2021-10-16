Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.29

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 29536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Pershing Square Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

