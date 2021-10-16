Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.42.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,786,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Pfizer by 125.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

