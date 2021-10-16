Phore Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Phore has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0769 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $8,157.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.53 or 0.00333385 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,230,272 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

