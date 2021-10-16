Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky Sells 5,452 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $356,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76.

On Friday, August 27th, David Linetsky sold 21,455 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,541,541.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00.

PHR stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Phreesia by 56.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,773,000 after buying an additional 2,394,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 54.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,791 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter worth $29,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after purchasing an additional 414,895 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter worth $18,192,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

