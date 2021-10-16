PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the September 15th total of 467,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 78,912 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 25,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

