Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) Short Interest Update

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 132,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE:PIPP opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Pine Island Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Get Pine Island Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Island Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Island Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.