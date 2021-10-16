Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,687. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

