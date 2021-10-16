Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HubSpot in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $830.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HubSpot’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.48.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $790.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of -425.21 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $687.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.84. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $283.87 and a 1-year high of $817.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,328 shares of company stock worth $21,731,435 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

