Piper Sandler Comments on First Republic Bank’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch expects that the bank will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

FRC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.42.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $210.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.88. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $122.73 and a 52 week high of $212.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.