PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.24

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.24 and last traded at $83.92, with a volume of 1183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.76.

PJT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

