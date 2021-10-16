Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Plug Power stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

