Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Plug Power by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.