Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect Plus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $1.75 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

