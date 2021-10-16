Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $19.89 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for about $7.28 or 0.00012010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00076752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00110665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,693.55 or 1.00141148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.12 or 0.06373941 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,731,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

