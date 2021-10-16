Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POSH shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $24.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $2,683,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,134 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,183 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $5,559,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $2,307,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

