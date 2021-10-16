PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,974 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of PPL worth $49,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of PPL by 677.4% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 470,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 727,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 47,798 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 82,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 391,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 15.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.85 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

