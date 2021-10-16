Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Update

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 506,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Precipio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precipio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Precipio in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Precipio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

PRPO opened at $2.56 on Friday. Precipio has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 55.13% and a negative net margin of 124.55%.

About Precipio

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

