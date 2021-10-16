Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.33

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$59.33 and last traded at C$59.10, with a volume of 52686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.02.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$812.61 million and a P/E ratio of -4.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The company had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.50 million. Analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -3.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.