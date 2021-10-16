Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $1.41 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,095,961 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

