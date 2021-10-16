Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the September 15th total of 691,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth about $1,961,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth about $923,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 47.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 144,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth about $1,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

