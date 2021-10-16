Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 89.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 95.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in PAVmed in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAVM stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. PAVmed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAVM. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

PAVmed Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

