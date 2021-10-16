Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPCN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.38. Lipocine Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lipocine Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.