Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 39.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,220,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,156 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,688 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth about $366,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

URG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.72. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

