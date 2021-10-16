Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at $23,635,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth $11,894,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Canoo by 1,405.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,244 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth $2,428,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth $2,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOEV opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. Canoo Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GOEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

