Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 601 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 83.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7,589.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in HubSpot by 21.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 282,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,784,000 after acquiring an additional 49,820 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS opened at $790.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.87 and a fifty-two week high of $817.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of -425.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $687.85 and its 200 day moving average is $590.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,328 shares of company stock valued at $21,731,435. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $763.48.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.