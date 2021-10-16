Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,292 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Copart by 15.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $152.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Copart’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

