Privatix Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34,205.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Privatix coin can now be purchased for $0.0658 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a total market cap of $74,072.23 and $34,205.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Privatix has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00045639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00206301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00092673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Privatix Coin Profile

Privatix is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Buying and Selling Privatix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

