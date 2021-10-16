Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $179.94 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.32 and a 200 day moving average of $165.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,715 shares of company stock valued at $40,941,863. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.