Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,249,000 after purchasing an additional 553,699 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 312.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 288,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,669,000 after purchasing an additional 198,025 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth about $6,342,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 109,086 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DLX opened at $37.65 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

