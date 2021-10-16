PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stake Boosted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $16,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PROG by 373.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after purchasing an additional 82,537 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PROG news, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

