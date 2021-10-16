Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.730-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-$138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.18 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.680-$3.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.60.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.