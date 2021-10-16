ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 280,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,464,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

PRQR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. 397,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

