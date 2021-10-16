ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Workiva by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after buying an additional 70,422 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Workiva by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $3,760,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,956,313.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $100,344,163. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $142.29 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $156.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.48 and a 200 day moving average of $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.