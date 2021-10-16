ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROLL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $132,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $221.65 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

