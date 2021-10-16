ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,808,000 after buying an additional 672,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after buying an additional 216,785 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 313,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,849,000 after buying an additional 128,574 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12,270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 116,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 137,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after buying an additional 106,372 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWTX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,928 shares of company stock valued at $74,152,182. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.66. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.03.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

