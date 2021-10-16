ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 608 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Select Medical by 2,354.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SEM opened at $33.46 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

