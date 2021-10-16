ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) Stock Position Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) by 71.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of ProShares RAFI Long/Short worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares RAFI Long/Short in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ProShares RAFI Long/Short during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares RAFI Long/Short during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000.

Get ProShares RAFI Long/Short alerts:

NYSEARCA:RALS opened at $31.37 on Friday. ProShares RAFI Long/Short has a twelve month low of $29.58 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RALS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares RAFI Long/Short Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares RAFI Long/Short and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.