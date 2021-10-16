ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Sold by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,370 shares during the quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned about 0.06% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UVXY. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA UVXY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. 29,363,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,152,873. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

