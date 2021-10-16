Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the highest is ($1.11). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Protara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.71. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

